Homeindia news

India may add over 14 mn HNIs to its super-rich in less than a decade, so FM wants India Inc to scale up

India may add over 14 mn HNIs to its super-rich in less than a decade, so FM wants India Inc to scale up

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 12:01:38 PM IST (Published)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this data will tell us where the markets will be as industries will have to think about the market on the basis of the scale of this data.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FM Nirmala SitharamanWorld Economic Forum

Previous Article

Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 50 — Over 23 spurious liquor deaths reported in state in last 6 years: NCRB

Next Article

1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh