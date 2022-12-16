Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this data will tell us where the markets will be as industries will have to think about the market on the basis of the scale of this data.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the FICCI's Annual Convention and Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, said India could see the addition of 140 million mid-income households to the economy with 14 million high net-worth individuals (HNIs) by 2030. She quoted a World Economic Forum report from sometime back, though the number of HNI households to be added by 2030 in the report was projected to be 21 million.

Nevertheless, Sitharaman used the data to drive the point home that the industry needed to scale up. "This tells us where the markets will be... This is for the industry to optimally utilise for demand generation," said the FM.

As per the WEF report quoted by FM, rising incomes and the expansion of the middle-class and high-income segments will reshape future consumption.

"Middle-income and high-income households will drive nearly $4 trillion of incremental consumption spend by 2030."

Source: WEF, PRICE Projections based on ICE 360 Surveys (2014, 2016, 2018) Source: WEF, PRICE Projections based on ICE 360 Surveys (2014, 2016, 2018)

As per the WEF report, household income per annum in 2017-18 would be low for those earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh, lower-middle for those earning Rs 2.5-5.5 lakh, upper-middle for those earning Rs 5.5-27.5 lakh, and high for those earning over Rs 27.5 lakh. The poverty was determined by those earning below Rs 125 per day per person.

According to the Global Wealth Migration Review 2019 report, between 2008 and 2018, private wealth in India practically doubled. But the 98 percent growth seen during that period could be eclipsed by the rate of growth anticipated over the coming 10 years, say the authors from the Mauritius-based AfrAsia Bank and the South Africa-based market research firm New World Wealth.

That would mean India would overtake China as the fastest wealth-accumulating country in the world and by 2028, the combined private wealth of Indians would be more than double that held in Australia, Germany or the UK.

Sitharaman prodded the industry to focus on manufacturing and on finding newer areas of services amid the "great reset" happening globally.

Also Read: FM Sitharaman says Budget 2023 will follow spirit of previous one while warning of new global tariff walls