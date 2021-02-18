  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

India has not ceded land; China has just earned a bad name; at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed, says Lt Gen YK Joshi

Updated : February 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Clearing the air on Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Lt Gen YK Joshi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Northern Command, said no land has been ceded to China.
India has not ceded land; China has just earned a bad name; at least 45 Chinese soldiers were killed, says Lt Gen YK Joshi

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

10 most expensive buys in IPL auction history; find out who takes the No 1 spot

10 most expensive buys in IPL auction history; find out who takes the No 1 spot

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Paytm Money opens F&O trading for all at Rs 10, receives over 1 lakh early access requests

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement