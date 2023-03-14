English
India govt not considering creation of new state of Bundelkhand: Home Ministry
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Mar 14, 2023 6:38:01 PM IST (Published)

There is no proposal under the central government's consideration for creation of any new state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The Centre on Tuesday said that it doesn't have any proposals currently under consideration to create a new state. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on whether the government has received any proposal for the constitution of Bundelkhand state.

”Proposals/requests from various fora/organisations are received by the government requesting for creation of new states. However, presently there is no proposal under consideration with the government for creation of any new state,” Rai said.
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel had last month raised the demand for creation of Bundelkhand state by separating its districts from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
He said creating a separate state of Bundelkhand would ensure its development and improve organic farming, employment, tourism, culture and religious sectors in the area.
In 2011, then-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati had passed a resolution in the Assembly to split UP into four smaller states – Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Awadh Pradesh and Paschim Pradesh. However, the Centre had not approved it.
The Centre can create new states out of existing states or merge one with another under the process called reorganisation of states given under the Constitution.
Telangana was the last state created in India out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, making it the 29th state.
Also read:
 No refund for states seeking to exit new pension scheme
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
