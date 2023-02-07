Rann of Kutch in Gujarat to host first G20 Tourism Working Group meet, focus on greening, digitisation

On the first day, delegates will get a chance to visit the White Rann of Kutch, followed by a cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of the region, while an event focusing on 'Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation' will also be held, as per a government release.

As part of India's G20 presidency, Gujarat will host the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting at Dhordo Tent City in Rann of Kutch from Tuesday, officials said. The 7-9 February meeting will have five priorities — greening of tourism sector, Harnessing the power of digitisation, Empowering youth with skills, Nurturing tourism MSMEs, Startups, Private Sector & Rethinking strategic management of destinations.

The three-day TWG meeting, which will be attended by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, will be the second G20 event in the state after the 'Business 20 Inception' programme held in Gandhinagar last month, an official statement said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will attend the TWG meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, his office said.

On the first day, delegates will get a chance to visit the White Rann of Kutch, followed by a cultural programme showcasing the rich heritage of the region, while an event focusing on 'Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation' will also be held, as per a government release.

Union minister Reddy, World Tourism Organization's chief of Tourism Market Intelligence and Competitiveness Sandra Carvao, among others, will share insights at this event.

A panel discussion on 'How can tourism policy support tourism's contribution to rural development' will also be held, with speakers including experts from the United Nations Environment Programme, Asian Development Bank, International Labour Organisation and representatives from Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

"On February 8, CM Patel and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the TWG. It will be followed by working sessions on five priority issues, namely green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management," said the release.

On February 9, international delegates and participants will have a yoga session at the White Rann of Kutch followed by a visit to Dholavira, the UNESCO world heritage site from the Harappan civilization.

(With PTI inputs)