India to assume year-long G20 Presidency, host over 200 meetings

Mini The Group of 20 is a forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 or Group of 20 for one year - from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The country is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long Presidency.

"The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India. During India's Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika.

According to the release, this would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.

As G20 Presidency, India will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Asian Development Bank (ADB) would also be invited as guests.

"Whilst our G20 priorities are in the process of being firmed up, ongoing conversations inter alia revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth; LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment); women's empowerment; digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health and agriculture," the MEA said.

The other key areas are education, commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism, climate financing, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, developmental cooperation, fight against economic crime and multilateral reforms.

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Last year, the G20 Leaders' Summit convened for a two-day summit in October in Rome, Italy. The summit, under the Italian Presidency, had focused on three pillars: People, Planet, Prosperity.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, carbon neutrality by or around mid-century, climate finance commitment and establishing a G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force was among some of the goals set during the summit.

