    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    India to assume year-long G20 Presidency, host over 200 meetings

    India to assume year-long G20 Presidency, host over 200 meetings

    India to assume year-long G20 Presidency, host over 200 meetings
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Group of 20 is a forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

    India will assume the presidency of the G20 or Group of 20 for one year - from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The country is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long Presidency.
    "The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.
    The G20 is a forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).
    Also Read | Cabinet okays G20 secretariat for India presidency
    India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India. During India's Presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika.
    According to the release, this would be the first time when the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.
    As G20 Presidency, India will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE as guest countries. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and Asian Development Bank (ADB) would also be invited as guests.
    ALSO READ | G20 Summit 'fruitful' in addressing issues of global importance: PM Modi
    "Whilst our G20 priorities are in the process of being firmed up, ongoing conversations inter alia revolve around inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth; LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment); women's empowerment; digital public infrastructure and tech-enabled development in areas ranging from health and agriculture," the MEA said.
    The other key areas are education, commerce, skill-mapping, culture and tourism, climate financing, circular economy, global food security, energy security, green hydrogen, disaster risk reduction and resilience, developmental cooperation, fight against economic crime and multilateral reforms.
    ALSO READ | India ready to produce over 5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses next year: PM Modi at G20
    Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
    Last year, the G20 Leaders' Summit convened for a two-day summit in October in Rome, Italy. The summit, under the Italian Presidency, had focused on three pillars: People, Planet, Prosperity.
    Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, carbon neutrality by or around mid-century, climate finance commitment and establishing a G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force was among some of the goals set during the summit.
    (With inputs from PTI)
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    G20G20 leaders summit

    Next Article

    Gurugram bomb case: Hoax call made to Leela Hotel at Ambience Mall

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng