India, France agree on defence cooperation, commit to tackling climate change

Welcoming the ongoing "intense cooperation" across all defence domains, India and France have agreed to find "creative ways" for "deeper involvement" of French companies in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' efforts in defence technology, manufacturing and exports. A joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday underscored that the long-standing armament cooperation is testimony to the mutual trust between the two countries.

"Both sides welcomed the ongoing intense cooperation across all defence domains," it said, noting that joint exercises (Shakti, Varuna, Pegase, Desert Knight, Garuda) illustrate efforts towards better integration and interoperability wherever possible. As seen in the timely delivery of the Rafale fighter jets despite the pandemic, the two sides enjoy synergy in the field of defence.

"Taking forward this momentum, and based on their mutual trust, both sides agreed to find creative ways for France's deeper involvement in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) efforts in advanced defence technology, manufacturing and exports, including through encouraging increased industry to industry partnerships," the joint statement said.

At a special media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the context of defence partnership between India and France is defined by not just trade in different platforms, but it also extends to co-development, co-designing, and co-manufacturing.

"And I think what you also need to keep in mind is that this is also very much in sync and in line with our own domestic policy of 'Aatmnirbharta', which also of course extends very strongly into the field of defence," he said in response to a question. "So, I think discussions today in the field of defence were focused more on how the two countries can partner more strongly in the field of co-designing, co-development, co-production of different defence equipment in India," Kwatra said.

In the joint statement, both sides also reaffirmed the commitment to the success of the strategic Jaitapur EPR project for access to reliable, affordable and low carbon energy, and welcomed the progress achieved over the last months. They will increase the contacts in the coming months to achieve new progress.

The statement underscored that the maritime cooperation between India and France has reached "new levels of trust" and will continue through exercises, exchanges and joint endeavours throughout the Indian Ocean.

The six Scorpene submarines built at MDL in Mumbai illustrate the level of transfer of technology from France to India, in line with the "Make in India” initiative, it noted. India and France have strengthened cooperation between their cyber security agencies in an increasingly digitalised world.

"Based on a convergent outlook, they agree to join forces in promoting cyber norms and principles in order to counter cyber threats and agree to upgrade their bilateral cyber dialogue with a view to contributing to a peaceful, secure and open cyberspace," the statement said.

Building upon the implementation of the Indo-French roadmap on cyber security and digital technology, India and France reiterate their willingness to deepen their cooperation on exascale technology, based upon the fruitful collaboration between C-DAC and ATOS, which includes making supercomputers in India, it said.

The two sides also agree to work together for more secure and sovereign 5G/6G telecom systems. Both sides agreed to maintain a strong coordination in the framework of the G20. France reiterated its steadfast support for India's bid for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council as well as membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Building on a great tradition of over 60 years of technical and scientific space cooperation, and in order to address the contemporary challenges that have arisen in space, in particular maintaining a secure access to space for all, India and France have also agreed on setting up a bilateral strategic dialogue on space issues.

"It will bring together experts from space and defence agencies, administration and specialised ecosystem to discuss security and economic challenges in outer space, the norms and principles applicable to space as well as unveil new areas of cooperation. The two sides agreed to hold the first dialogue this year at the earliest," the statement said.

Both countries have vowed that they are committed to tackling climate change stronger than ever and discussed a partnership to ensure that environment-friendly technologies could be developed together to address the pressing global challenge. As renewable energy development is one of the key solutions for this transition, India and France reiterated their continued support for the objectives of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), according to the joint.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions. It was presented by the leaders of the two countries at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015. "Seven years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement and the joint launch of the ISA, India and France's commitment to tackle climate change is stronger than ever, both on mitigation and adaptation," the statement said.

"As renewable energy development is one of the key solutions for this transition, India and France reiterate their continued support to the objectives of the ISA. India and France also agreed to explore opportunities to jointly work on just energy transition pathways including under G7 to accelerate the deployment of renewables and access to affordable and sustainable energy," it said.

Going a step forward in this commitment to clean energy, India invited France to participate in its initiative to make India a Green Hydrogen Hub under its National Hydrogen Mission, the statement said.

Modi launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India's 75th Independence Day, August 15, 2021. The Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub. India and France are eager to foster cooperation on decarbonised hydrogen, including on aspects related to regulation, certification and standardisation of such hydrogen in order to build robust industrial partnerships and agreed to soon finalise a roadmap to take forward this cooperation, the statement said.

Both the sides will work together to set up industrial partnerships to reinforce their own solar energy production capacities in order to supply Asian and European markets, with an integrated supply chain, it said. "India and France go back a very long time in terms of their partnership on environment conservation, climate action etc," Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary told reporters at a briefing after Modi-and Macron held talks.

"Both the leaders discussed how the two countries can partner together more strongly so that environmentally friendly technologies, the green technologies can be brought together in terms of the capacities of France and capacities of India can be brought together in order to really address this global challenge that we all face," he said.

India and France also welcomed the efforts made by AFD (the French Development Agency) and India Exim Bank to step up their support for sustainable finance in the Indo-Pacific region and agreed to intensify their cooperation in this area. The "Indo-Pacific Parks Partnership adopted in February this year, displays both sides' common ambition to promote a sustainable approach in the Indo-Pacific region through the development of protected areas and natural parks.

Both the countries also expressed satisfaction at the adoption of the bilateral roadmap on Blue Economy and Ocean Governance and committed to accelerating its implementation and will jointly support the progress of the Intergovernmental Conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ), a key step to ensure the protection of the high seas.