India found cybersecurity lapses at National Payments Corp in 2019: Government document

Updated : July 30, 2020 10:15 AM IST

India's National Cyber Security Coordinator, Rajesh Pant, whose office coordinated the audit, also said in a statement to Reuters that "all observations raised in last year's report have been confirmed as resolved by the NPCI".
The audit was undertaken to provide Modi's National Security Council with an overview of the NPCI's defences against cyberattacks.
Pant added audits are best practice for the mitigation of cyberattacks and are conducted on a periodic basis by all enterprises.
