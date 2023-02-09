India's first Formula E race set to rev up fans — Here's what to expect

From India, Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing teams are participating in the upcoming Formula E event. Interestingly, Mahindra is also representing India on the Formula E grid and has been a part of Formula E since its inception.

India is all set for its first Formula E race with the Hyderabad E-Prix scheduled for February 11. The racetrack is a street circuit alongside Hussain Sagar Lake, in Hyderabad, Telangana. The state government is expecting over 20,000 fans from around the world to attend the event.

11 teams - Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team - will be racing on the 2.835km long circuit which features 18 corners.

India connection

From India, Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing teams are participating in the upcoming Formula E event. Interestingly, Mahindra is also representing India on the Formula E grid and has been a part of Formula E since its inception. The team is putting its hopes on the M9Electro race car that has secured a podium this season in Mexico.

Formula E track

Formula E races are held on street circuits in the world’s major cities like Paris, Hong Kong, New York, and Berlin. Apart from providing an opportunity for fans to witness high-speed, adrenaline-fueled racing up close and personal, this series is also praised for its sustainability efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of motorsports.

The Hyderabad E-Prix, In line with Formula E’s objective to bring racing to the city centres, will be held on a 2.835km long street circuit alongside the Hussain Sagar Lake.

Formula E series

Formula E is a motorsport event that began its journey in 2014. Compared to other motorsports, the series is only held in urban streets and uses electric-powered cars. The cars used in Formula E are designed and built by manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Jaguar, and Porsche.

The electric cars used in Formula E are designed to be fast and efficient, with top speeds of up to 174 mph and the ability to go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds. The rules and regulations of Formula E are designed to promote close and competitive racing. In addition to this, all the teams are required to use a common chassis and battery to level the playing field.