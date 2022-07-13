India's flexi working population has same number of women, but 10% more middle-aged people than last year

According to the annual report of the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), women's participation in the flexi workforce remained at 27 percent in FY22, unchanged from the prior financial year. Intriguingly, the survey discovered that there is an increase in the population of flexi workers in the age bracket of 31 to 45 years, which showed a growth of over 10 percent when compared to other employment formats.

It revealed that the majority of employment opportunities for flexi workers shifted from outdoor commerce to essential delivery services. Most of the flexi workers, or 40 percent of the workforce, were in the 25–30 age range.

According to the report, demand from sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, and manufacturing led to an increase of 12.6 lakh informal workers in the staffing industry in 2021–2022. Whereas, the demand for flexi staff, or the informal workforce, increased by a modest 3.6 percent in 2020–21.

"FY2022 has been exceptional for the flexi staffing industry. Employers and employees are working to put the effects of the pandemic in the past and are looking forward to constructing the future, as evidenced by the dramatic rise in workforce demand, which has reached 21.9 percent (12.6 lakh),” according to ISF president Lohit Bhatia.

The demand for general flexi staffing or informal labour, according to the report, was driven by the FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, banking, and energy industries. ISF is the apex body representing the manpower outsourcing industry in India.

ISF Executive Director Suchita Dutta stated, "the participation of 27 percent women in the workforce remained consistent over the last two fiscal years, continuing to contribute to the workforce in spite of the three Covid waves."

"Year after year, flexi working continues to positively impact the lives of Indian citizens and their families, and provides livelihood and stability in the post pandemic era. It is also great to witness that around 15 percent flexi workforce gets absorbed as permanent workforce,” she added.

The demand for additional staff was driven by the adoption of digital technology across industries. This implies that in FY23, fintech, IT-Infra, and IT/ITeS are prospective impact industries that are anticipated to continue with the workforce demand. The report said that the ISF member companies hired 12.6 lakh flexi workers and added 2.27 lakh formal workforce in FY22.

Early indications for FY23 and industry preparations for the holiday season indicate that hiring is anticipated to stay high over the upcoming three quarters, despite inflationary concerns and geopolitical tensions looming large.

The demand for flexi work has increased 10 percent in comparison to other job options, added Suchita Dutta.

