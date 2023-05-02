India's first undersea tunnels in Mumbai nearing completion, likely to open in November

The tunnel entry and exit points are designed to have fibreglass facades resembling the Queen's Necklace, a famous C-shaped promenade on Marine Drive.

India's first undersea twin tunnels in South Mumbai are nearing completion after more than two years of construction involving 35 men and a Chinese Tunnel Boring Machine, according to an Indian Express report.

The tunnels, which have a diameter of 12.19 metres, run 17-20 m below sea level and stretch 2.07 km from Girgaon near Marine Drive, extending north under the Arabian Sea, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Malabar Hill, and ending at Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park. They are part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), which aims to reduce the 45-minute commute from Girgaon to Worli to just 10 minutes during peak hours by linking Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), costing Rs 12,721 crore, is a high-speed 10.58 km coastal road that connects Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This project is one of the several parts of the Coastal Road project.

The tunnel entry and exit points are designed to have fibreglass facades resembling the Queen's Necklace, a famous C-shaped promenade on Marine Drive. The tunnels have six cross passages, with four for pedestrians and two for motorists. Each tunnel has three lanes of 3.2 metres. According to Namkak Cho, a senior tunnel engineer at Yooshin Engineering Company, two lanes in each tunnel will be operational, and the third will be used in case of an emergency or if the vehicular density increases, the report added.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project's most significant feature is the use of the largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) ever in India, called Mavala. The TBM, which weighs more than 1,700 tonnes and stands nearly 12 meters tall, was manufactured by the China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Company Ltd (CRCHI). It was named in honour of Shivaji's warfare experts from the Koli and Kunbi communities. The TBM was assembled and launched a year ago, and the boring work started in January 2021. The tunnels are expected to open in November this year.

