India's first undersea tunnels in Mumbai nearing completion, likely to open in November

2 Min(s) Read
The tunnel entry and exit points are designed to have fibreglass facades resembling the Queen's Necklace, a famous C-shaped promenade on Marine Drive.
India's first undersea twin tunnels in South Mumbai are nearing completion after more than two years of construction involving 35 men and a Chinese Tunnel Boring Machine, according to an Indian Express report.
The tunnels, which have a diameter of 12.19 metres, run 17-20 m below sea level and stretch 2.07 km from Girgaon near Marine Drive, extending north under the Arabian Sea, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Malabar Hill, and ending at Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park. They are part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), which aims to reduce the 45-minute commute from Girgaon to Worli to just 10 minutes during peak hours by linking Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
