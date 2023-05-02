Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsIndia's first undersea tunnels in Mumbai nearing completion, likely to open in November

India's first undersea tunnels in Mumbai nearing completion, likely to open in November

India's first undersea tunnels in Mumbai nearing completion, likely to open in November
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 2:20:27 PM IST (Updated)

The tunnel entry and exit points are designed to have fibreglass facades resembling the Queen's Necklace, a famous C-shaped promenade on Marine Drive.

India's first undersea twin tunnels in South Mumbai are nearing completion after more than two years of construction involving 35 men and a Chinese Tunnel Boring Machine, according to an Indian Express report.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The tunnels, which have a diameter of 12.19 metres, run 17-20 m below sea level and stretch 2.07 km from Girgaon near Marine Drive, extending north under the Arabian Sea, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Malabar Hill, and ending at Breach Candy’s Priyadarshini Park. They are part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP), which aims to reduce the 45-minute commute from Girgaon to Worli to just 10 minutes during peak hours by linking Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
ALSO READ | 
Delhi's Rohini court shootout accused, Tillu Tajpuriya, killed by rival gang in Tihar jail
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X