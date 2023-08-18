India's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru

India's Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 18 inaugurated the country's first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. L&T Construction completed the post office structure in Cambridge Layout, Halasuru, utilising 3D Concrete Printing Technology.

L&T Construction designed and finished the 1,000 square feet Halasuru Post Office using this innovative technology within a tight timeframe of 45 days.

"The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology, the spirit of doing something which was considered impossible in the earlier times, that’s the defining feature of these times,” said Vaishnaw.

In a statement in April, L&T said that while the technology had been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), the structural design of the post office was validated by IIT Madras. "The 3D printing of the post office building is cast 'in situ' at the job site in an 'open to sky' environment, using a fully automated 3D printer," it said.

According to L&T, 3D concrete printing, an emerging technology, has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing overall build quality.

About two years ago, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed house, constructed on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras by Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions. At the event, she suggested using technology to boost affordable housing in India, especially under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

What is 3D concrete printing?

In contrast to conventional construction methods, 3D printing employs a robotic arm to meticulously layer specialised concrete mixtures. These mixtures are endowed with unique adhesives for rapid drying and versatile applications.

The technology can be categorised into two primary systems: a gantry-based system that utilises expansive cranes for horizontal printer mobility, and robotic arms that dispense the concrete mixture in accordance with meticulously designed plans.

In the case of the post office project, a robotic arm is employed to execute the 3D-printing process, while a skilled worker adeptly regulates the pace at which the concrete mixture is channelled. This amalgamation of advanced technology and human expertise is propelling the construction industry into a new era of innovation and efficiency