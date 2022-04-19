India finds a huge cyber security breach on WhatsApp by military officials

Indian intelligence agencies reported a cyber security breach by military officials on Tuesday, reported ANI, citing sources, adding that a link with neighbouring rival countries is being suspected.

"Military and intelligence agencies have unearthed a cyber-security breach involving some military officials. This is likely linked to espionage-related activities by a neighbouring country. The breach happened through WhatsApp groups," sources were quoted as saying by the news agency.

Also Read:

An inquiry in the matter is underway, said the sources, as mentioned in the report. They added that strictest possible action would be taken against all the officials found guilty in the ongoing investigations.

"Acts of infringement of existing orders especially involving counter-intelligence matters by military officials are dealt with strictest possible manner as they are subject to the Official Secrets Act," they said.

The source, however, refrained from disclosing anymore information owing to the "sensitive nature of investigation", the report added.

According to reports, Pakistani and Chinese intelligence operatives have made attempts of engaging with military personnel recently with the use of social media in order to extract sensitive information. A few of these attempts, as reported, have been successful.

Also Read: Lt Gen Manoj Pande becomes first engineer to be appointed as Army Chief