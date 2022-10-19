By CNBCTV18.com

India’s defence exports touched Rs 8,000 crore in the first six months of this year and are expected to surpass the Rs 13,000-crore milestone reached last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said recently.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event of DefExpo 2022, which kicked off in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday, the minister said the government aims to achieve (annual defence) exports worth Rs 35,000 crore by the end of FY 2025.

“Before 2014, we used to achieve (defence) exports of Rs 900-1,300 crore,” the minister said.

In the 2021-22 fiscal, India’s defence exports touched a record Rs 13,000 crore, which was nearly eight times that of the 2014 figure.

According to the department of defence production, in recent years around 50 Indian companies in the private sector contributed to defence exports. The country has exported defence equipment and technology to Italy, Sri Lanka, Russia, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, France, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Israel, Bhutan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Philippines, Poland, Spain and Chile.

Here’s a look at some defence equipment India exports.

BrahMos missiles

The India-Russia joint venture, BrahMos Aerospace, inked its first export deal worth $375 million earlier this year to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles with the Philippines. The joint venture aims to bag orders worth $5 billion by 2025 and is in talks with Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam for new orders, news agency ANI quoted chairman Atul D Rane as saying.

Pinaka rocket launcher

For the first time, India will export indigenously-manufactured Pinaka rocket launchers. Manufactured by Solar Industries, the weapons system will be exported to Armenia and the export order will be completed within two years. The exact quantity is not known and the contract is valued at about Rs 2,000 crore.

Advanced light helicopter

Earlier this year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) entered into a contract with the Government of Mauritius to export one Advanced Light Helicopter-MkIII for the Mauritius Police Force.

High-speed guard boats

Vietnam received 12 high-speed guard boats this year built under the $100 million credit line announced by India. Five of these were manufactured at the L&T Shipyard in India, while the rest were built in the Hong Ha shipyard.

Weapons locating radars

In 2020, India bagged a deal to supply four Swathi Weapon Locating Radars to Armenia at the cost of $40 million. The Swathi Weapon Locating Radars are developed by DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

A report by the Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that three Indian companies — Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Ordnance Factory Board and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) – were among the top 100 defence companies in the 2020 rankings. The report said their aggregated arms sales stood at $6.5 billion in 2020.