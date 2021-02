The Made in India vaccines were on Tuesday exported to "a special friend" Dubai as the country witnessed a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/HDrRXpoLd5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2021

Earlier, India had exported Covishield and Covaxin vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius for free of cost as a friendly gesture.

Dubai had announced that it would close all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases followed New Year's Eve celebrations that drew visitors from around the world. The sheikhdom also ordered restaurants and cafes to close by 1 am, as well as instituted crowd limits on cinemas, hotels, malls and other destinations.

The decision came after Dubai insisted as recently as last week that it can confidently say the current situation was under control. That was as coronavirus testing facilities and hospitals came under pressure from 17 straight days of record reported daily coronavirus figures across the wider United Arab Emirates.

The announcement from the government's Dubai Media Office blamed a marked increase in the number of violations of precautionary measures for the decision made by the city-state's hereditary rulers.

The measures seek to further enhance efforts to combat COVID-19, and protect the health and safety of all citizens, residents, and visitors, the statement said.

As daily reported coronavirus cases neared 4,000, Dubai fired the head of its government health agency without explanation. It stopped live entertainment at bars, halted nonessential surgeries, limited wedding sizes, and ordered gyms to increase space between those working out. It also now requires coronavirus testing for all those flying into its airport.