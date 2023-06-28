India to host 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' — a mega aerial exercise with elite air forces of the world

Scheduled to take place in October-November, Tarang Shakti will mark the largest multi-nation air exercise ever held in India. Countries likely to take part include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

India is gearing up to host a massive international air exercise called 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' later this year, bringing together around 10-12 air forces from across the globe. The primary objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, exchange best practices, and strengthen military cooperation among the participating nation¯s.

Some countries will actively take part in the drills, while others will simply observe. Fighter jets, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuelers, and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft will be involved in the exercise, Hindustan Times reported.

Notable countries likely to take part include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

The IAF has increasingly become a sought-after partner for joint exercises with various air forces. This year alone, the IAF has actively participated in joint drills conducted in France, Greece, Japan, and the UK.

While Tarang Shakti represents India's largest multilateral exercise on home soil, the IAF has actively engaged in numerous similar drills hosted by other nations.