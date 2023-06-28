India to host 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' — a mega aerial exercise with elite air forces of the world

Scheduled to take place in October-November, Tarang Shakti will mark the largest multi-nation air exercise ever held in India. Countries likely to take part include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

India is gearing up to host a massive international air exercise called 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' later this year, bringing together around 10-12 air forces from across the globe. The primary objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, exchange best practices, and strengthen military cooperation among the participating nation¯s.

— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023