India to host 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' — a mega aerial exercise with elite air forces of the world
By Anand Singha  Jun 28, 2023 7:57:34 PM IST (Published)

Scheduled to take place in October-November, Tarang Shakti will mark the largest multi-nation air exercise ever held in India. Countries likely to take part include the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia.

India is gearing up to host a massive international air exercise called 'Exercise Tarang Shakti' later this year, bringing together around 10-12 air forces from across the globe. The primary objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, exchange best practices, and strengthen military cooperation among the participating nation¯s.

Scheduled to take place in October-November, Tarang Shakti will mark the largest multi-nation air exercise ever held in India.
Some countries will actively take part in the drills, while others will simply observe. Fighter jets, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuelers, and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft will be involved in the exercise, Hindustan Times reported.
X