India's EV adoption picture | '100% electrification requires $285 billion financing'

India has the largest fleet of two and three wheelers, and converting them to electric cars will cost $285 billion dollars, according to a report from the World Economic Forum.

More than 7.3 lakh vehicles have been given incentives under Fame II, and more than Rs 3,518 crore in incentives have been handed out so far. There are still Rs 6,800 crore in expenditures to be made until March 2024.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme is the government of India's initiative to decrease the usage of diesel and petrol-powered vehicles in the nation.

The question we are asking today is can india's EV ecosystem continue without subsidies? And what is the average loss that EV companies are making per vehicle.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, experts including Akash Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, Zypp Electric; Randheer Singh, NITI Aayog; Jasmeet Khurana, WEF; and GR Arun Kumar, CFO, Ola join to find answers to this issue.

