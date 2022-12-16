Challenge is to meet needs of a fast-growing economy without deviating from green transition: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking at the curtain raiser event of India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru. India Energy Week would be held from February 6 to 8, 2023 in Bengaluru.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!