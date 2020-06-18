  • SENSEX
India elected non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council

Updated : June 18, 2020 08:34 AM IST

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on June 17.
There were 192 Member States present for voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128.
India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term.
