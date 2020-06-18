India India elected non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council Updated : June 18, 2020 08:34 AM IST Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the Security Council elections held on June 17. There were 192 Member States present for voting and the 2/3 required majority was 128. India was a candidate for a non-permanent seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 term. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply