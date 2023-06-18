India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur authorities have decided to relax curfew in the state after 45 days of unrest. Protests over quotas for government jobs and education turned violent, resulting in casualties and displacement.

The Manipur government announced on Sunday that it has initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest. The aim is to mitigate the anger that has spilled onto the streets and restore normalcy. "We have decided to lift the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm, allowing residents to purchase food, medicine, and other essential items," stated Diana Devi, a state government official in Imphal.

Since May 3, Manipur has witnessed widespread violence as a result of protests by indigenous communities. These demonstrations were sparked by resentment over economic benefits and government job and education quotas that are primarily reserved for the Kukis, an ethnic group residing predominantly in the hills. The Meiteis, who constitute the dominant community in the low-lying areas of the state and account for half of the state's population, are demanding an expansion of the limited affirmative action quotas to include them.

However, the Kukis fear that this would result in the Meiteis obtaining a larger share of educational opportunities and government jobs reserved for the Kukis. Recent records from the federal home ministry indicate that, since May, the violence has claimed the lives of 83 individuals and displaced over 60,000 residents. Last week, a Union minister's residence in Imphal, belonging to the Meitei community, was set on fire.

Neighbouring states that have provided shelter to the displaced population have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to release the necessary funds to support the refugees. Leaders from opposition parties have accused the Centre of failing to contain the crisis in a state governed by BJP. "We believe that if the prime minister takes action, peace can be restored in Manipur within 24 hours," stated Nimaichand Luwang, an opposition lawmaker in Manipur.

A senior official from the Union home ministry has stated that at least 32,000 security forces will continue to assist the local police until normalcy is fully restored.

— With Reuters inputs