India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur authorities have decided to relax curfew in the state after 45 days of unrest. Protests over quotas for government jobs and education turned violent, resulting in casualties and displacement.
The Manipur government announced on Sunday that it has initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest. The aim is to mitigate the anger that has spilled onto the streets and restore normalcy. "We have decided to lift the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm, allowing residents to purchase food, medicine, and other essential items," stated Diana Devi, a state government official in Imphal.
Since May 3, Manipur has witnessed widespread violence as a result of protests by indigenous communities. These demonstrations were sparked by resentment over economic benefits and government job and education quotas that are primarily reserved for the Kukis, an ethnic group residing predominantly in the hills. The Meiteis, who constitute the dominant community in the low-lying areas of the state and account for half of the state's population, are demanding an expansion of the limited affirmative action quotas to include them.
However, the Kukis fear that this would result in the Meiteis obtaining a larger share of educational opportunities and government jobs reserved for the Kukis. Recent records from the federal home ministry indicate that, since May, the violence has claimed the lives of 83 individuals and displaced over 60,000 residents. Last week, a Union minister's residence in Imphal, belonging to the Meitei community, was set on fire.
Neighbouring states that have provided shelter to the displaced population have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to release the necessary funds to support the refugees. Leaders from opposition parties have accused the Centre of failing to contain the crisis in a state governed by BJP. "We believe that if the prime minister takes action, peace can be restored in Manipur within 24 hours," stated Nimaichand Luwang, an opposition lawmaker in Manipur.
A senior official from the Union home ministry has stated that at least 32,000 security forces will continue to assist the local police until normalcy is fully restored.
— With Reuters inputs
Also read: Manipur violence updates | Tensions continue after mob sets house on fire in Imphal, BJP office vandalised
First Published: Jun 18, 2023 2:08 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Third Eye: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — you need to learn to stop worrying and love the pre-pack
Jun 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree
Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy
Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read