India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur authorities have decided to relax curfew in the state after 45 days of unrest. Protests over quotas for government jobs and education turned violent, resulting in casualties and displacement.

The Manipur government announced on Sunday that it has initiated the process of easing a curfew that was imposed in the state following 45 days of civil unrest. The aim is to mitigate the anger that has spilled onto the streets and restore normalcy. "We have decided to lift the curfew from 5 am to 5 pm, allowing residents to purchase food, medicine, and other essential items," stated Diana Devi, a state government official in Imphal.

Since May 3, Manipur has witnessed widespread violence as a result of protests by indigenous communities. These demonstrations were sparked by resentment over economic benefits and government job and education quotas that are primarily reserved for the Kukis, an ethnic group residing predominantly in the hills. The Meiteis, who constitute the dominant community in the low-lying areas of the state and account for half of the state's population, are demanding an expansion of the limited affirmative action quotas to include them.