India drafts protocols to deal with spy balloons, similar aerial objects: Report

Spy balloons were in the news recently when the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. The protocols include the military’s plan of action when similar slow-moving aerial objects may be detected, positive identification of the object and detailed analysis of remnants.

The Indian Military has drafted a set of protocols to deal with spy balloons along with other unidentified flying objects after suspicious objects appeared in the skies above the Andaman and Nicobar Islands last year.

The protocols include the military’s plan of action when similar slow-moving aerial objects may be detected, positive identification of the object and detailed analysis of remnants, the Indian Express reported.

The protocols already in place remain open to improvement.

As part of the protocols, radar systems are being upgraded in several areas of the country. Slow-moving aerial objects like surveillance balloons have a small radar signature due to their size, shape, speed and material used and many radar systems are slow to pick up these objects.

ALSO READ |

“Even the US, which possesses the most sophisticated military equipment, had earlier failed to detect the slow-moving Chinese balloons, which have little or no radar signature as against fighter jets or missiles,” a top official told the Indian Express.

Spy balloons were in the news recently when the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. India’s protocols were drafted following an incident last year when a similar object was observed over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bloomberg had reported that the object disappeared before the Indian authorities could decide on a course of action.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are not just part of India’s sovereignty but the islands also play host to the tri-service Andaman and Nicobar military command. The strategic importance of the islands is due to their proximity to some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes as well as maritime choke points like the Malacca Strait, Sunda Strait, Lombok Strait and the Ombai-Wetar Straits.