India signs deal with HAL and L&T to procure 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft and cadet training ships

The Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth over Rs 6,800 crore and with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships worth more than Rs 3,100 crore. The deal came as a big boost to India's efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.

According to press release, the Union Cabinet approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL on March 1 this year. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, the government said.

The Union Cabinet also cleared signing of contract with L&T for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships from L&T under Buy (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

These projects are expected to create lakhs of jobs in the country. While the procurement from the HAL "has the potential to provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people spread over more than 100 MSMEs", the L&T project is "expected to generate an employment of 22.5 lakh man-days over a period of four-and-half years", the government said.

About HTT-40 Trainer Aircraft

The HTT-40 is a turbo prop aircraft and provides better training effectiveness. The "fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer" has an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fueling, running change over and zero-zero ejection seats, the government said its press release.

The procurement of HTT-40 aircraft is important as it will meet the "shortage of basic trainer aircraft of Indian Air Force for training of newly-inducted pilots". The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators, the government said.

The HTT-40 contains approximately 56 percent indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60 percent through indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

About Cadet Training Ships

The Cadet Training Ships will facilitate the training of officer cadets, including women, at sea after the basic training to meet the future requirements of the Indian Navy is over, the government said.

These "indigenously-designed" ships would also provide training to cadets from "friendly countries" with the aim to strengthen diplomatic relations.

"The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people from distress areas, Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from 2026," the press release mentioned.

They will be developed and constructed at L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai. The government said this will encourage active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs.

Union Budget 2023 for Defence

Nearly Rs 6 lakh crore was allotted to the defence sector in the Union Budget 2023, as per the notes on demand for grants. This included a capital outlay of Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a 12 percent rise over last year's Rs 1.44 lakh crore.

Capital outlay for defence includes expenditure on construction work, machinery, and equipment such as tanks, naval vessels, and aircraft.

The actual spending during 2021-2022 on defence capital outlay was Rs 1,37,987 crore. The Budget Estimate in 2022-23 for the same was Rs 1,52,369 crore and then the revised estimate the same year was Rs 1,50,000 crore. Now, the Budget Estimate for 2023-34 is Rs 1,62,600 crore