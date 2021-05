India on Thursday cut sugar export subsidies by 31.4 percent for the season that ends on Sept. 30, according to a government order issued by the Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution. Late last year, India, the world’s biggest sugar producer behind Brazil, approved subsidies of 5,833 rupees ($79.87) per tonne to encourage cash-strapped mills to export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2020/21 season.

The government subsidies for sugar exports stand at 4,000 rupees a tonne, the Ministry Of Consumer Affairs, Food And Public Distribution said on Thursday.

The new rate subsidies are applicable from Thursday, a senior government official involved with the decision-making said, asking not to be identified in line with official rules.

The previous subsidy rate spurred a flurry of overseas export deals, helping to convince dealers to contract to export 5.7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2020/21 season, trade sources said.

