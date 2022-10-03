'Confusion' over Shri Bhagavad Gita park sign in Canada | All that happened so far

By CNBCTV18.com

A sign at the recently unveiled park named 'Shri Bhagavad Gita' in Canada's Brampton was allegedly vandalised on Sunday. While India condemned the incident, Canadian authorities denied vandalism reports and said, "The blank sign was left up during repairs."

Here's what has happened so far:

> A park, which was previously called Troyers Park, was renamed Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada's Brampton. It was unveiled on September 28.

> India condemned the vandalism at 'Shri Bhagvad Gita park, calling it a "hate crime". It also urged the authorities to investigate and take prompt action in connection with the incident.

"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," the High Commission of India in Canada tweeted. The attack came days after another temple in Canada was vandalised.

> The Indian government also issued an advisory to Indian nationals flying to Canada or residing in the area. According to News 18, the High Commission of India also warned its citizens in the country and students flying to it to remain vigilant about a "sharp increase in hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities.

> Indian nationals have been asked to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their websites or the Madad portal.

> Meanwhile, Canadian authorities denied any vandalism at the recently unveiled park and clarified that the reported blank sign was left during the repair work. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown took to Twitter on Sunday night to clarify the matter. Brampton is a city in the Canadian province of Ontario.

> Patrick Brown said that Canada has "zero tolerance" for such attacks.Clarifying the matter, he tweeted, "The blank sign was left up during repairs. This is not usual process as we never remove a sign unless damaged or its name changes."

"We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install and a city staff member brought it back for unplanned maintenance and to reprint," he said.

- Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, #Brampton- Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied- There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure- It was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony- PR22035311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2022

> "...we took swift action to investigate further. We learned that the reported blank sign was installed by the builder as a placeholder until the permanent Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign can be replaced tomorrow," Brown tweeted.

> Brown also thanked the Indian community for flagging the issue and said, "We are pleased to learn of this outcome. We thank the community for bringing this to our attention, and ensuring Brampton is a safe and inclusive place to call home."

Update on Shri Bhagavad Gita Park from the @CityBrampton Parks Department. pic.twitter.com/8DqxDSfO0b — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 2, 2022

(With inputs from agencies, News 18)