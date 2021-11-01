India committed to reach net zero emissions by 2070: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is committed to reach net zero emission by 2070 to tackle climate change.

Addressing the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Modi outlined a five-point plan or ‘Panchamrit’ to fight the devastating effects of global warming and climate change.

"India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 giga watt by 2030; India will fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030. Between now and 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and by 2030; India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 per cent and India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070," the Prime Minister said.

"These five elixirs will be an unprecedented contribution by India towards climate action," he added.

He asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement. Prime Minister Modi said that India is working very hard on tackling climate change related issues.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said that environmentally conscious lifestyle choices can go a long way in tackling climate change. He urged to make 'Lifestyle for Environment' a global mission.

The Prime Minister reiterated that developed nations must fulfil the promised USD 1 trillion as climate finance, saying this should be tracked the same way as climate mitigation.

"India expects developed countries to make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments," Modi said.