India India clears 500,000 tonnes of corn imports at much-reduced duty in boost for poultry sector Updated : June 24, 2020 10:06 AM IST India's corn imports in 2019 jumped to 312,389 tonnes in 2019 from just 30,962 tonnes a year ago, the government data showed. India, the world's seventh-biggest corn producer, normally imposes a 60 percent import tax on the grain.