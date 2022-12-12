On December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area,” the sources from Indian Army said.

“As a follow up of the incident, out commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the sources from the Indian army added.

In certain areas along the LAC in this setor, there are areas of differing perception wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

India and China share an un-demarcated 3,800 km (2,360 mile) frontier, where their troops previously adhered to long-standing protocols to avoid the use of any firearms along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two countries are in the process of complete disengagement from the Ladakh sector of LAC, where a standoff had erupted in May 2020.

On June 15, 2020, the two armies engaged in a violent clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. However, China's PLA did not disclose the causalities. India claimed that the Chinese troops had moved into the Indian side of the LAC. The clash was said to be one of the worst in 45 years.

Since then, India and China have been engaged in several rounds of military talks which have led to disengagement from several friction points between both countries, including those in Galwan, Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hotsprings areas.