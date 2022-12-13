Around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC, but the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a "firm and resolute manner", Army officers said.

The clash between the Indian Army and China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops at the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 was triggered after a large Chinese patrol tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Army officers were quoted by News 18 as saying on Monday.

The incident happened early on December 9 at the disputed Yangtse area in Tawang. Around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC, but the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a "firm and resolute manner", officers said.

According to government officials, The incident took place when "the Indian troops were following the routine pre-decided patrolling format". The Chinese troops reportedly initiated an argument over the patrolling area, which the Indian troops had objected to.

"The altercation triggered the clash, which lasted for several hours," a government official said.

Few soldiers suffered minor injuries

Few personnel from both sides suffered minor injuries during the clash. "This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," sources said. Meanwhile, a government official told News 18, "...the number of troops injured in the clash is not yet clear. The injured Indian troops are being provided the required medical treatment."

The official said the Chinese troops suffered more injuries than their Indian counterparts. “The Indian troops have suffered minor injuries to their hands, legs and back and a few have suffered bruises on their faces too," the official was quoted as saying.

According to sources, both sides immediately disengaged from the area. "As a follow-up, our commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility," sources in the Indian Army was quoted by PTI as saying earlier.

India-China clash to rock Parliament

The India-China troops clash is likely to rock the Parliament on Tuesday with several Congress leaders set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for discussing the issue. The party accused the Narendra Modi government of suppressing the border issue due to which China was acting with increasing audacity.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted by PTI as saying: "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

"We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicize it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020," he added.

Disputed areas in Tawang

Tawang has three mutually-accepted disputed areas. Senior government officials explained that such face-offs in Yangtse are a common feature twice a year— ahead of and post winter — since 1999. "India dominates the ridge there and China perceives it as an intrusion, so attempts to show aggression,” an official said.

(Inputs from News 18)