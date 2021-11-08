India-China standoff: Pentagon report articulates not only India’s but also USA’s concerns, says former diplomat

A Pentagon report on China has outlined China's military strategy during the border standoff with India as well as China's strategy on the likely offensive against Taiwan. The Pentagon report shows that China installed an optic fibre network in the western Himalayas during the border standoff in Ladakh. The country also built 100-home villages along the LAC near Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

Ambassador Anil Trigunyat, former diplomat and Distinguished Fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation, and Brahma Chellaney, strategic affairs expert, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the report.

Chellaney said reports have been coming in from the grassroots over many years that the Chinese are slowly encroaching into the areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, in particular. "We have seen Arunachal Pradesh MLAs, ministers and even the chief minister pointing out the Chinese encroachment strategy. Similarly, in Ladakh, metre by metre, mile by mile, the Chinese have been encroaching," he said.

Talking about the significance of the report from the Pentagon, he said there is a law that provides legitimacy to such a strategy. This law -- the land borders law, clearly specifies state support for establishing civilian border settlements, as is already happening along the Himalayan borders with India, with Bhutan, and even with Nepal. In fact, this law specifically calls for strengthening the building of mass defence groups.

He further said almost overnight, villages are being created . These villages are being inhabited by Tibetan nomads, who have been uprooted from the traditional pastures. They have been made to settle in these desolate, uninhabited areas. And to look after these Tibetan nomads, the Chinese are bringing in Han Chinese overseers. They oversee, supervise and manage the so-called new villages. So this is a strategy that has been unfolding for a while.

"Unfortunately, our response has been rather laid back in the sense that we have been getting these reports for so many years, that this is how the Chinese are pursuing their strategy, and yet there has been no Indian counter to that, said Chellaney.

The Ministry of External Affairs had reacted to by saying this will complicate boundary negotiations. So, could this worsen the border standoff considering the kind of infrastructure development?

The Pentagon report also speaks about optical fibre cables being laid in 2020. An important line from the Pentagon report says that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) accelerated training and fielding of equipment from the already fast pace of recent years.

So when asked if he thought that China is in no mood to resolve the situation at this juncture, and if at all, it may worsen, Trigunyat said, “I fully agree with what Chellaney has said. China has been sitting pretty on about 43,000 acres of Indian Territory already that we claim. According to China, LAC means LINES AS PER CHINA, and therefore, the report about these 100 houses about five to six kilometres from Arunachal, they have been claiming for quite some time now. We have been having problems with Ladakh and China ever since the abrogation of Article 370. China has been very cagey about it and has started increasing the building of its infrastructure across the border. And they are in no mood really at the moment to try and resolve the situation.

“If you were to read the report properly, you will find that it very clearly articulates not only the Indian concern but also the US concern. The US is looking at us as a strategic rival or a competitor, and it is saying China considers it that way and is willing to replace the US hegemony, so to say, and so, it has connected the China-Taiwan issue or the Indian border issue, which also shows that it is the US is also trying to take a step forward in my view towards the South Asia pivot more so towards India and that sense of the term,” said Trigunyat, adding that this has been a known factor, India knows very well and India has also preparing along the border, maybe a little late in the day, but this is also one of the reasons that the Chinese always complained in their meetings that India has created these infrastructures "as if we will not do it in our side and they are sitting on our side in fact. So, we have to be very careful in this."

The government of India’s policy has been to somehow continue with the dialogue, but at the same time strengthen our own defences - that is most important and that is what the Chinese also understand. But China has a grand plan as we all know - 2049 is the year in which China wants to become number one in my view, and it has given several dates, said Trigunyat.

For the full discussion, watch the video.s