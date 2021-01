Soldiers of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army clashed at the Balwan area in Naku La Pass, Sikkim, three days ago. Injuries have been reported on both sides, sources said on Monday.

It is reported that the physical brawl took place as a Chinese Patrol tried to enter into Indian territory and was physically blocked by the latter.

The soldiers of both countries remain deployed at the site after clashes. Also, India and China held their ninth round of Corp Commander talks on Sunday.

"We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect," the Army released a statement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent development. He tweeted, "China is expanding its occupation into Indian territory. Mr 56” hasn’t said the word ‘China’ for months. Maybe he can start by saying the word 'China'."

Tensions soared in June last, after troops clashed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed, with China suffering an undisclosed number of casualties, and both sides ramped up their military presence, moving men, weapons and supplies to the high-altitude desert region.