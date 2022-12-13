India-China conflict: Rajnath Singh says no soldier died, will do anything to maintain territorial integrity

India-China clash: Indian Army officials said earlier that around 200 Chinese soldiers attempted to transgress the LAC, following which a clash erupted between the two sides.

India is fully committed to maintaining its territorial integrity and "we can do anything to maintain this," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while issuing a statement on the India-China stand-off that took place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, last week.

India-China conflict: What Rajnath Singh said in Parliament

Addressing leaders in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh said that on December 9, China PLA troops "encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo" in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector.

"This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

He added that a few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries, but none of the Indian soldiers died in the face-off. "I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations," Rajnath Singh said.

"I am confident this House will respect capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces," said Singh in the Lok Sabha. He mentioned in his speech that a "flag meeting" was held on December 11 and the Chinese side "were instructed not to change status quo unilaterally".

India-China stand-off in Tawang

Army officials told News 18 that around 200 Chinese soldiers attempted to transgress the LAC, following which a clash erupted between the two sides. However, the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a "firm and resolute manner", Army officers said.

The official said the Chinese troops suffered more injuries than their Indian counterparts. "The Indian troops have suffered minor injuries to their hands, legs and back and a few have suffered bruises on their faces too," the official was quoted as saying.

What other leaders said

The India-China standoff in Tawang stirred a storm in Parliament on Tuesday, with the Opposition demanding discussion on the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said no one can capture one inch of land till the Narendra Modi government is in power. Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah also said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation's FCRA

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "India has emerged as a soft power. India has united and has become powerful. Arunachal Pradesh is part of India since the ancient period and PM Modi has presented it in a beautiful way."

On Monday, when the reports of the stand-off surfaced, the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of suppressing the border issue, due to which China acted with increasing audacity. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday, "No doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We've to be very alert there... I told the defence minister that they should show the world that India is one and every member of every party is with Army on this.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha said, "The government should make a statement on this. It has been going on. China has encroached upon our land. From Ladakh and Uttarakhand, they've reached Arunachal. We have the right to know the government's preparation to tackle China's conspiracy."