India-China clash in Tawang: First major conflict after August 2020 — Things to know

As per PTI, there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks. It is believed that the injuries on the Chinese side could be higher but there is no confirmation on it.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. It is the first major clash between the Indian and Chinese armies since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Army said in a statement.

Here are things to know:

# After the incident, both sides immediately disengaged from the area. The Indian commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue.

# As per PTI, there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks. It is believed that the injuries on the Chinese side could be higher but there is no confirmation on it.

# The Army said there are areas of "differing perception" along the LAC in the Tawang sector.

# China says situation is 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes, reports media agency AFP.

# The Congress hit out at the government over the face-off. It said China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable.

# There was a brief face-off near Yangtse in October 2021. It was resolved after local commanders of the two sides talked as per established protocols.

# The ties between India and China nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

With inputs from PTI