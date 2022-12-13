After 'attempts to encroach' near Tawang, China says situation 'stable' on India border

India-China clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that on December 9, China PLA troops "encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo" in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector.
A day after reports of India-China standoff emerged, China said the situation was "stable" on its border with India. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also confirmed the reports about the standoff in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh and said "PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations".
Recommended ArticlesView All
FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal
IST9 Min(s) Read
Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend
IST5 Min(s) Read
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
#BREAKING China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes pic.twitter.com/fslr4rd3ld— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 13, 2022
Rajnath Singh said that on December 9, China PLA troops "encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo" in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector. "This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," he added.
According to an ANI report, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, forcing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to scramble its fighter aircrafts deployed in the region.
"In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," Defence sources told ANI.
The sources said if the drones fly parallel to the LAC, the Indian side does not have any issues with it. "But if the aircrafts or drones are picked up by radars flying towards Indian territory, necessary actions have to be taken to prevent any violation," they said.
Following the incident, a "flag meeting" was held on December 11 and the Chinese side "were instructed not to change status quo unilaterally". A few soldiers were injured in the face-off but non of the Indian soldier had died, Rajnath Singh in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!