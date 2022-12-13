After 'attempts to encroach' near Tawang, China says situation 'stable' on India border

India-China clash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that on December 9, China PLA troops "encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo" in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector.

A day after reports of India-China standoff emerged, China said the situation was "stable" on its border with India. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also confirmed the reports about the standoff in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh and said " PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations".

#BREAKING China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of clashes pic.twitter.com/fslr4rd3ld — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 13, 2022

According to an ANI report, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, forcing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to scramble its fighter aircrafts deployed in the region.

"In the last few weeks, there have been two to three occasions where our fighter jets had to be scrambled to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards our positions on the LAC. The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," Defence sources told ANI.

The sources said if the drones fly parallel to the LAC, the Indian side does not have any issues with it. "But if the aircrafts or drones are picked up by radars flying towards Indian territory, necessary actions have to be taken to prevent any violation," they said.

Following the incident, a "flag meeting" was held on December 11 and the Chinese side "were instructed not to change status quo unilaterally". A few soldiers were injured in the face-off but non of the Indian soldier had died, Rajnath Singh in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.