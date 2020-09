The India-China tensions in eastern Ladakh is palpable. People in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that the Chinese troops (People’s Liberation Army) had to be pushed back after entering "Indian territory with clear intention to capture". It is noteworthy that both sides have remained locked in an over a three-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

The situation on the border deteriorated again when the Indian forces stopped 40-50 Chinese troops in their attempt to occupy Indian territory. The Chinese soldiers came armed with guns, spears, rods, and machetes. The PLA soldiers fired in the air to intimidate Indian troops.

“The flare-up came to a halt when the Indian army warned that they would open fire and 40-50 PLA troops were 200-300 metres away from the flare-up point and within firing sight,“ Army sources said.

The reported incident took place at around 7:00 pm on Monday evening.

According to the sources, commanding officers of both countries are communicating via the hotline; however, there are no signs of physical talks on the ground.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army on Tuesday denied China’s allegations that it crossed the LAC and fired warning shots in the air during a recent confrontation.