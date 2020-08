The border tension between India and China escalated on Monday after a fresh confrontation by the Chinese army was reported in eastern Ladakh. The China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) carried out "provocative military movements" to "unilaterally" change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said here on Monday.

Here are the latest updates on the nuclear-armed neighbours:

India strengthens military presence in all strategic points in Pangong lake area, say sources

The Indian Army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all "strategic points" around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following an unsuccessful attempt by the Chinese PLA to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative sources said on Monday. The Army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after foiling China's fresh attempt to occupy an area on the southern bank of Pangong lake, they said.

Top military and security brass has already reviewed the entire situation in eastern Ladakh. Separately, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane held a meeting with top military officials over the fresh confrontation, the sources said.

Anyone challenging one-China policy will pay heavy price: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that anyone challenging the 'one-China' policy will pay a heavy price as he termed a top Czech Republic official's visit to Taiwan as a provocation and short-sighted move. (PTI)

Hunan Coast and Reqin Mountain Crossed by India: China

Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the PLA Western Theater Comman said that Indian troops took control of Hunan coast and the nearby Reqin mountain pass once again, blatantly provoking and causing tension on the border.

Chinese troops attempted to create a new post near Pangong Tso: Sources

The Chinese troops attempted to creat a new post near the Pangong Tso, sources said. The incident took place in the late hours of August 20 and 30. The Chinese troops wanted to put the Indian army at a disadvantageous position but failed. However, Indian Army was able to successfully prevent the Chinese troops from setting up a new post at the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso. There was no physical altercation. A Brigade Commander level flag meeting is taking place at Chushul while Indian Army has bolstered its defences in the area.

China opposes India's claim

Chinese military says it strongly demands India to withdraw its troops from China-India border in order to avoid escalation of tension. It says the Indian army illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on Monday, a provocative move that violated the previous consensus and urges the Indian side to withdraw its forces, said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the PLA Western Theater Command.

PM Modi Holds High Level Meeting

Sources told News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding continuous meetings with persons concerned to understand the situation and it was established during the discussions that India is prepared for any eventuality. Sources added that the situation is currently under control.

Ladakh LG meets MoS Home Reddy

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, amidst fresh tension between the Indian Army and China's PLA. The details of the meeting were not known immediately but sources said the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control was discussed, News18 reported.

Army Averts Repeat of North Bank Transgression

According to officers, Indian Intelligence agencies had picked up noise of Chinese movement towards the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh and troops were moved to occupy the locations that the Chinese wanted to ingress to change the ground situation from the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements.