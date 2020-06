An all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border on Friday saw leaders of major political parties putting across different points of view on the sensitive issue.

The virtual meeting began with participants paying tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in East Ladakh earlier this week.

From the opposition, in attendance were Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's M K Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The Congress was critical of the handling of the situation and Sonia Gandhi was of the opinion that the nation needs assurance that status quo ante restored.

"What date did Chinese troops intrude? When did the Govt find out about the transgressions? Does govt not get satellite pics? Did intelligence not report about the unusual activity?" she asked.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was seen supporting the government. She said that the All Party Meeting was a good message for the nation as it showed that parties are united behind the army jawans.

"TMC is strongly in solidarity with the government. We will not talk about anything that gives the wrong message. Queries also we will raise internally," she said.

The BJD also echoed support and asked for strong action. "Whatever that action may be, the BJD will fully support the Government," said BJD's Pinaki Misra.

JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that political parties should not show any disunity that can be explored by other nations. CPI's D Raja said "We need to resist US efforts to drag us into their alliance," and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechuri stressed on the principles of Panchsheel.

NCP's Sharad Pawar, who as a Defence Minister had signed Peace and Tranquillity Agreement with China in 1993, suggested, "Road connecting Dubruk to DBO is entirely on the Indian side of LAC. It is crucial as DBO is an advanced landing ground & provides an opportunity for the Air Force to quickly respond to any emergency... Chinese Army occupying high ground in Glawan Valley is essentially with the specific objective of dominating Dubruk-DBO Road on the Indian side. Chinese troops can any time decide to force stoppage on this road which would be lead to pay heavy military cost by India."