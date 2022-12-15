English
india china border clash iaf exercise northeast face off tawang arunachal lac

India-China border clash: IAF to begin exercise in the Northeast after face-off with PLA in Tawang

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 10:58:52 AM IST (Updated)

After India-China border clash in Tawang, the Indian Air Force will carry out a "consolidated training exercise this week in the eastern sector" to check the readiness of the aircraft.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to begin a two-day consolidated training exercise in the Northeast on Thursday to check the combat readiness of its aircraft, officials said. The exercise is being held days after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

"(The) Indian Air Force is scheduled to carry out a consolidated training exercise this week in the eastern sector where the readiness of the aircraft would be checked. The training exercise has been planned much in advance," ANI quoted sources as saying.
Earlier, ANI reported that the IAF fighter jets had to be scrambled on two to three occasions in the last few weeks to tackle the Chinese drones moving towards India's positions on the LAC. "The Su-30MKI jets had to be scrambled to tackle the air violation threat," sources were quoted as saying.
ALSO READ | Explained | India-China clash: Tawang's strategic importance and why China 'tried to transgress' LAC there
Confirming the report of the clash, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had "tried to transgress" the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and "unilaterally change the status quo". However, "the Chinese attempt was contested by our troops firmly and resolutely".
"Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers returned to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 Dec 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," Singh said. He added that no death or serious injuries were reported on the Indian side.
ALSO READ | What's going on along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh — claims and facts
Soon, China’s foreign ministry commented on the clashes between troops of India and the Chinese PLA and said that the situation at the border between the two countries is “stable".
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, "As far as we understand, the China-India border situation is stable overall," and added the two sides "maintained unobstructed dialogue on the border issue through diplomatic and military channels."
Also Read: India-China clash in Tawang: First major conflict after August 2020 — Things to know
