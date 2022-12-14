India China clash: The Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh is strategically as well as culturally important to China. Tawang was historically part of Tibet, and as the birth place of the sixth Dalai Lama, the region gains even more importance for the Xi Jinping-led country.

Why did Chinese troops "try to transgress" in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, 2022? This is a question with multiple answers. Analysts believe the recent India-US joint military drills in Himachal Pradesh — which had upset China — to be one. China had reportedly asserted that the exercise violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

The other reason, defence analysts believe, is that China wants to put pressure on the Indian Army and this was the right time to do so. The Winter Session of Parliament is going on and the recent India-China skirmishes at the LAC have already grabbed limelight during the sessions. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a statement on the same.

Now, Major General SB Asthana pointed out that China is currently going through economic distress, while India is faring well. And therefore, by resorting to these skirmishes, China might be trying to put pressure on the government to deploy more troops in that area — which, in turn, might place. aheavy burden on India's budget.

"Now, the deployment of troops at high altitudes during winters costs more... which might affect your economy of budget... China is trying to imposed on you an intent to impose financial cost by excessive winter deployment," Major General Asthana said.

He further opined China wants distract the world from the domestic issues it faces as of now. The nationwide protests over its COVID-19 policy had recently raised questions about the Xi Jinping-led government's policies. It wants to diverts the attention from these issues, Major General Asthana said.

Not just India's economy, China might also intend to disrupt infrastructure developments in the country by carrying out such activities. "It intends to stoppage infrastructural activities India is out trying with Japan," Dr Jagannath Panda, a Research Fellow at Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), said.

Also, when it comes to LAC disputes, both China and India had maintained a firm stand over the land they claim and since no breakthrough is expected anytime soon, "the second best option for China is to keep the issue alive", say analysts.

The strategic importance of Tawang sector

The Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh is strategically as well as culturally important to China. Tawang was historically part of Tibet, and as the birth place of the sixth Dalai Lama, the region gains even more importance for the Xi Jinping-led country. But this is not it.

The Tawang region is landlocked — by Tibet (China) to the North, Bhutan to the South-West and Sela ranges separated from West Kameng District in the East. "It is a case of trijunction," Major General Asthana said.

Moreover, Captain Kamlesh Agnihotri (retd), a senior fellow at the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), explained the importance of Sela Pass near Tawang region. He explained that for taking Tawang, Chinese troops need to have access to Sela Pass. "To come to Sela Pass, they (Chinese troops) have to come from another pass called Yangste where the skirmishes took place," he added.

Dr Jagannath Panda told CNBTV18.com that Arunachal Pradesh is full of forest reserves. Therefore, access to the state "will give (China) direct access to northeastern sector of India and control over forest resources", he said.

"Water resources are also a strategic draw of the region, with hydropower projects along the Brahmaputra-Yarlung Tsanpo river a regular source of tensions," he noted in one of his articles. He added, "Arunachal offers strategic advantages via geographical contiguity with Bhutan and access to Southeast Asian markets."

On top of everything else, analysts said India has advantage because of the higher altitude and peaks in the region. The area under control of the Indian Army provides a hawkish view of the entire region. "The peaks here provides a spectacular observation," said Major Asthana.