India, China agree to maintain security, stability along LAC in Western Sector

India and China held 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20. The two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"Building on the progress made after the last meeting on July 17, 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in an open and constructive manner... In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the statement added.

As per the ministry, the two sides had frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting comes after the recent clash between troops from both countries in the Yangtse area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 . As per the Army several Indian and Chinese soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

The December 9 face-off, which is the first major incident since the bloody Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh on June 15, 2020, occurred when 300-400 soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intruded the LAC in the Tawang sector and Indian troops responded “in a firm and resolute manner”, the Army had said in a statement.

At least six injured Indian soldiers were shifted to the military hospital in Guwahati, The Times of India reported quoting a source.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later told the Parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had "tried to transgress" the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and "unilaterally change the status quo". However, "the Chinese attempt was contested by our troops firmly and resolutely".

"Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers returned to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 Dec 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," Singh said in the Lok Sabha.