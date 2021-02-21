  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

India-China: 10th round of the military talks last for around 16 hours

Updated : February 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Last year, the Chinese military built several bunkers and other structures in the areas between Finger 4 and 8 and had blocked all Indian patrols beyond Finger 4, triggering a strong reaction from the Indian Army.
India-China: 10th round of the military talks last for around 16 hours

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government tax tussle

Britain's Cairn hopeful of solution in $1.2 billion-plus Indian government tax tussle

Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets $1 bn turnover by 2025

Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets $1 bn turnover by 2025

COVID-19: 1.08 crore people vaccinated in India so far

COVID-19: 1.08 crore people vaccinated in India so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement