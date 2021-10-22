India can become world's edtech capital: Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Friday said India can become the edtech capital of the world, with the private sector playing a key role and the public sector acting as a facilitator. Speaking at a virtual conference of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant also said India needs to significantly improve its learning outcomes, and technology can help the country leapfrog in a big way.

"I am confident that India can become the edtech capital of the world with the private sector playing a key role and the public sector acting as a facilitator," he said. Kant said affordable internet connectivity and technology-based infrastructure are the only ways to enhance the education sector in the country.

"Relying only on physical infrastructure will not be sufficient," he noted. According to the Niti Aayog CEO, the Indian edtech ecosystem has great growth potential. "But more importantly, the country will progress, students will learn, and learning outcomes will improve," he said, adding that comprehensive edtech architecture will help with better access to education, especially to disadvantaged groups.

