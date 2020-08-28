India India can be business hub to achieve Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring clean energy: UN chief Updated : August 28, 2020 03:54 PM IST In order to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degrees, global emissions need to be halved by 2030 and the world will need to be carbon neutral before 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for connecting solar energy supply across borders giving the mantra of 'One World One Sun One Grid'. Under the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) programme, India envisages to have an inter-connected power transmission grid across nations for the supply of clean energy. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply