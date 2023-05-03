India calls CREA report miselading and deceptive efforts to tarnish image

CREA’s report explained that Russia is forced to offer discounted oil to ensure it is able to find buyers, the laundromat countries are refining larger volumes of imported Russian crude to then export refined products to sanction imposing countries.

Weeks after Finland based independent international research organisation Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) published its report stating India is purchasing cheap Russian crude oil and converting it into refined petroleum products, which are “laundered” in Europe and G7 countries, ministry of petroleum and natural gas rebutted the charges and called the report misleading and a deceptive effort to tarnish India's image.

CREA’s report ‘ Laundromat: How the price cap coalition whitewashes Russian oil in third countries ’ was published on April 19 had said that India is leading the group of ‘laundromat countries’ that buy discounted crude oil from Russia, refine it, and sell the processed products to European countries, thus sidestepping European sanctions against Russia. The ‘laundromat countries’ mentioned in the report are China, India, Turkey, the UAE, and Singapore.