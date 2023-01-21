India blocks access to BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question." As per the report, the centre found the documentary to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India and having the potential to adversely impact friendly relations with foreign states.
The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", PTI reported. The directions were reportedly issued by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.
PTI citing sources said that several ministries, including Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur examined the documentary and found it to be an attempt to cast aspersions on the credibility of the Supreme Court and sow divisions among various Indian communities.
They said the documentary was found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India and having the potential to adversely impact friendly relations with foreign states.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jan 21, 2023 5:36 PM IST
