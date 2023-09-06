India, Bharat and Hindustan: What's in a name?

"India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States." These are the first words of the Constitution of India (read: soon-to-be Bharat). Both President Droupadi Murmu's dinner invitations to G20 Summit guests and a document detailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia labelled the two leaders as representatives of "Bharat," causing a stir in the nation regarding a possible name change of the country.

But what do the different names of the country mean and stand for? There's India, Bharat, Hindustan, Hind, Jambudvipa, and several more in several languages. However, the two official names for the Republic of India remain India and Bharat, but their usage depends on context and language.

The name "India

" has its origins in the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, one of the world's earliest urban cultures, dating back to 2500 BCE. Over the centuries, India has evolved into a modern nation-state. The term "India" is commonly used in international contexts and English-language communication.

"Bharat" on the other hand, is derived from the Sanskrit name for the country, "Bhārata", which is mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures like the Mahabharata and the Puranas. It signifies a deep-rooted connection to the country's historical and cultural heritage. In the Constitution of India, both "India" and "Bharat" are recognised as official names, with "Bharat" reflecting the country's indigenous identity and heritage.

"Hindustan" is a term with Persian origins, often used historically to refer to the northern part of the Indian subcontinent. It gained popularity during the Mughal Empire and was later employed by colonial powers to describe the entire region. Today, it is occasionally used in informal and poetic contexts, but its usage varies.

Beyond these names, India has been referred to by various names in different languages and historical periods. "Hind" is an ancient name for the Indian subcontinent, while "Jambudvipa" is a term from Sanskrit literature referring to the Indian subcontinent as the "Rose-Apple Land". These names reflect the diverse linguistic and cultural tapestry of the nation and are used in specific cultural or historical contexts.

With the government batting for a name change from India to Bharat, there are rumours that Pakistan might lay claim to the name "India" as it refers to the Indus region that crosses into its borders.