India begins its G20 presidency from today; 100 ASI sites to be lit up from Dec 1-7

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi said the country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilisers and medical products among other subjects.

India began its G20 presidency from Thursday and is inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future". Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together. "Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm — of human-centric globalisation," he said.

"As India assumes this important mantle, I ask myself — can the G20 go further still? Can we catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole? I believe we can," he said.

100 ASI sites to be lit up with G20 logo from December 1-7

Hundred centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, will be lit up for a week and bear the G20 logo starting today.

Humayun's Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi to Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri's Tomb in Bihar, are in the list of these 100 sites.

"At Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Fathepur Sikri -- all three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the logo will be projected on a unipole installed near the sites," an official said.

Other sites include Metcalfe Hall and Currency Building in Kolkata, Nalanda university ruins and ancient structures and other monuments at Rajgir in Bihar, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and the Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka, and Sanchi Buddhist monuments and Gawlior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

India will assume the yearlong Presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The first meeting will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur.

"India is presiding over the G20 summit for the next one year from December 1. Emerging economies of the world are participating in this summit. More than 200 meetings will be held in more than 55 different places during this summit," he said.

