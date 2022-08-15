India@75: How President, CMs and other top leaders greeted nation on Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India at 75: Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag and celebrated Independence Day at their residence in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greeting with a Jawaharlal Nehru's quote.

As Indian celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, chief ministers and other top political leaders took to social media to congratulate the nation on the occasion. Many chief ministers of states, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankha and political leaders unfurled the national flag and greeted the nation on Twitter to mark the event. Here's what they said:

Before speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended "Greetings on this very special Independence Day". Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Today is a day to be proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition and achievements of 75 years."

Newly-elected President Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu paid homage at National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day. She extended greetings "to the armed forces, to the members of Indian missions abroad, and to the Indian diaspora who continue to make their motherland proud".

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged citizens to "renew our pledge to uphold the civilizational ethos of ‘Bharat’ and constitutional values".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hoisted the national flag and celebrated Independence Day at their residence in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Consumer Affairs minister Piyush Goyal urged people to "unite and make our valuable contribution in making it (India) a strong and developed nation, moving forward on the path of self-reliant India".

Besides West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart," while extending greetings to the citizens of India.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee even promised the people "that I shall strive every day for our dream India...For the people, I want to build a nation where no one goes hungry, where no woman feels unsafe, where every child sees the light of education, where all are treated equally, where no oppressive forces divide the people and harmony defines the day."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "These 75 years of independence are not only providing opportunities for introspection but are also a new inspiration to pursue a new plan of action with new resolutions."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke about a new scheme for flood mitigation via the utilisation of water bodies. "We are also setting up 15,000 Anganwadi centres for children’s welfare," he said urging "the secessionist groups to come for discussions and aid in Assam's development journey."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated Uthmar Gandhi statue at Egmore Museum complex.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greeting with a Jawaharlal Nehru quote from his iconic 'Tryst With Destiny' speech: "To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Sacrifices, ideas, India's vast ancient culture, values of the Constitution, collective efforts towards the development laid a strong foundation of the country."

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) shared a video of its chief Chandrababu Naidu hoisting the national flag at his residence in Amaravati. AIADMK Interim General Secretary said, "...let us pledge that youth power, national spirit and unity will make our mother earth shine forever with youth and excellence".

Apart from Indian leaders, world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Albanese also congratulated India and lauded India's achievements.